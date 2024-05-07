Dakabin takes the win against Aldridge in the Square Meaters: Beef 2024

It was a hotly contested battle between two schools in the Square Meaters stud cattle competition at Beef 2024 with Dakabin High School declared the winner against Maryborough's Aldridge State High.
Dakabin High School took out the Grand Champion male with Dakabin Utah, an 11-month bull sired by Dakabin Rodger out of Rosellinos Quicksilver Q28.
The Grand Champion female was Dakabin Rozella, a 41-month-old cow, sired by Sunset Park Mr Mister out of Rosellinos Leane.
Judge Grame Hopf said the junior calf bull was outstanding.
"I have seen this breed develop in Australia over the past 40 to 50 years and the junior calf champion bull is as good a bull as I've seen within the breed," he said.
Results:
