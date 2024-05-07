Queensland Country Life
Dakabin takes the win against Aldridge in the Square Meaters: Beef 2024

Judith Maizey
May 7 2024 - 8:02pm
Square Meater judge Grame Hopf with Dakabin Utah, the Grand Champion Male with its handler Sarah Mega, Dakabin High School. Picture: Judith Maizey
It was a hotly contested battle between two schools in the Square Meaters stud cattle competition at Beef 2024 with Dakabin High School declared the winner against Maryborough's Aldridge State High.

