South Devon stud cattle honours to NSW breeder

Judith Maizey
Judith Maizey
May 7 2024 - 8:32pm
Handler James McUtchen, Jandowae with grand champion South Devon bull, Kildare Tango from the Kildare Grazing Company, alongside Nutrien Ag Solutions' north east livestock lead, Colby Ede, Glenvale. Picture: Ashley Walmsley
Handler James McUtchen, Jandowae with grand champion South Devon bull, Kildare Tango from the Kildare Grazing Company, alongside Nutrien Ag Solutions' north east livestock lead, Colby Ede, Glenvale. Picture: Ashley Walmsley

Top honours for the grand champion female and male in the South Devon stud cattle competition went to Kildare Grazing Company, Upper Horton, NSW.

Journalist

