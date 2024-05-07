South Devon stud cattle honours to NSW breeder

Top honours for the grand champion female and male in the South Devon stud cattle competition went to Kildare Grazing Company, Upper Horton, NSW.
The Grand Champion Male was awarded to 22-month-old Kildare Tango, sired by Kildare Kan Aka out of Kildare Lyn.
Kildare Tango weighed 762kg, and had a P8 of 10 mm, a rib fat depth of 8 mm, and eye muscle area of 122 sq cm.
The Grand Champion Female award went to 36-month-old Kildare Dianna, sired by NFL Untouchable DSCO42, out of Kildare Pastiche 11.
Judge Grame Hopf, who has more than 60 years judging experience nationally and internationally, said the top bull was an outstanding black bull and was as good as any he had seen in Australia in the past 20-30 years.
He said the grand champion female was a very productive female.
"A young cow which had calved down early and was rearing a really good calf," he said.
No. of exhibits: 10 head
Calf champion male: Kildare Utopia, exhibited by Kildare Grazing Co
Reserve calf champion male: Kildare U Beauty, exhibited by Kildare Grazing Co
Junior champion male: Jambili Timani, exhibited by the Mcutchen Family, Jambili South Devons
Reserve junior champion male: Kildare the Rock, exhibited by Kildare Grazing Co
Senior champion male: Kildare Tango, exhibited by Kildare Grazing Co
Reserve senior champion male: Kildare Dianna 114, exhibited by Kildare Grazing Co
Senior champion female: Kildare Dianna, exhibited by Kildare Grazing Co
Reserve senior champion female: Jambili Thumbelina, exhibited by the Mcutchen Family, Jambili South Devons
Grand champion male: Kildare Tango, exhibited by Kildare Grazing Co
Grand champion female: Kildare Dianna, exhibited by Kildare Grazing Co
