Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024

Victorian Lowline stud wins Grand Champion female and male at Beef 2024

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated May 7 2024 - 5:28pm, first published 4:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Cattle Co, (left) with the Grand Champion Lowline Bull, Cann Valley The Big Bang, with judge Graham Brown and parader Carlie Macklemann. Picture: Judith Maizey
Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Cattle Co, (left) with the Grand Champion Lowline Bull, Cann Valley The Big Bang, with judge Graham Brown and parader Carlie Macklemann. Picture: Judith Maizey

The Victorian-based Rotherwood Lowline Stud has taken out the Grand Champion Female and Grand Champion Male in the Lowline stud cattle competition at Beef Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.