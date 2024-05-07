Victorian Lowline stud wins Grand Champion female and male at Beef 2024

The Victorian-based Rotherwood Lowline Stud has taken out the Grand Champion Female and Grand Champion Male in the Lowline stud cattle competition at Beef Australia.
The Grand Champion Female was 31-month-old Rotherwood Sapphire Girl, sired by Rotherwood Diablo out of Rotherwood Boxers Girl.
The Grand Champion Bull was Cann Valley the Big Bang, sired by Tarrawarra Flash Dance out of Cann Valley New Moon.
The 17-month-old bull weighed 582kg, had a P8 of 12mm, a rib fat depth of 9mm and eye muscle of 100 aq cm. He has a daily weight gain of 1.14kg.
Matt Cooney of Cann Valley Cattle Co, who shows cattle with his aunt Vicki Gilbert, Rotherwood Lowline Stud, said they came up from Victoria and prepared for the event every three years.
He said he was really happy with the wins today as there was a big string of competition.
"The judge's comments were just confirmation that we're heading in the right direction," he said.
"We're really breeding for structural correctness which was what the judge said about all of our animals.
"We're also aiming for commercial viability so we've got a lot of performance in all of our cattle and reproductively they're really sound and set up as well."
Judge Graham Brown of RSVP and Sylvan Springs Droughtmaster studs in the South Burnett said the calibre of the Lowlines on show was absolutely outstanding.
Mr Brown, who had judged the Lowlines at Beef 2000, said they were structurally outstanding this year.
"There were very few (this year) we had to put down (in marking) because of structure, they were really good type of cattle, some modern cattle, some cattle with a little bit more leg under them than what Lowlines were traditionally, they really well balanced cattle," he said.
Mr Brown said the grand champion bull and female were absolutely outstanding.
"Perfect udder on the female, best uddered female in the line up, beautiful body on her, she had length and she was refined through that front, she looked like a female - you'd paint her any colour and she was a very good female," he said.
"Same with the bull, tremendous strength, he had a sire's head, really good extension through that front end, he's a bull that will breed both bulls and females...plenty of length of body, depth and spring of ribs, and a beautiful set of testicles and capacity."
Australian Lowline results
