5 best female-friendly Iceland accommodation for a safe and special trip

Photo by Shutterstock.

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis.

Iceland, with its ethereal landscapes, geothermal spas, and northern lights, has become a top travel destination over the past few years.



Female travellers, whether flying solo or with a group, often look for accommodations that are not just comfortable but also ensure their safety.



To assist female travellers in their quest to explore this mesmerising land, we've curated a list of the five best female-friendly accommodations for trips in Iceland.



Bonus tip: Don't forget to experience the fascinating Iceland lava tunnel during your trip.

KEX Hostel, Reykjavik

The hipster haven

Nestled in the heart of Reykjavik, the capital city, KEX Hostel is the perfect blend of vintage vibes and modern amenities.



This budget-friendly accommodation is housed in an old biscuit factory, lending it a unique charm.



Why it's female-friendly: KEX offers female-only dormitories, ensuring privacy and security.



With its in-house bar, library, and bakery, it's a great spot to mingle with fellow travellers or enjoy a cosy evening reading about the Viking sagas.

Lava Guesthouse, Vk

Experience Icelandic hospitality

Located in the picturesque town of Vk, Lava Guesthouse allows you to wake up to the sight of famous black sand beaches.



With its minimalist Icelandic design, the guesthouse offers a serene respite from the bustling tourist spots.



Why it's female-friendly: Lava Guesthouse has a small number of rooms, ensuring personalised service.



The hosts are known for their warm hospitality, often sharing local stories and guiding guests on nearby attractions.



Moreover, the communal kitchen and dining area are great for bonding with other travellers over a meal.

Alda Hotel, Reykjavik

Urban luxury meets comfort

If you're seeking a blend of luxury and comfort, Alda Hotel on Reykjavik's main shopping street is your go-to.



The hotel's chic design is complemented by its array of amenities, including a barber shop, gym, and chocolate store.



Why it's female-friendly: Beyond the luxuries, Alda Hotel offers mobile phones to its guests to ensure they can navigate the city safely.



The hotel's location in a lively neighbourhood means there are plenty of cafes and shops nearby, so you're never really isolated.

The Barn, Fljtshl

Back to the basics

For those looking to escape the urban landscape, The Barn offers an authentic Icelandic countryside experience.



Located in Fljtshl, one of Iceland's most scenic valleys, the accommodation is a refurbished cowshed.



Why it's female-friendly: The Barn is run by two sisters who have poured their love and creativity into this project.



Their hospitality ensures guests feel right at home.



Plus, the group activities, from horse riding to visiting the nearby Iceland lava tunnel, mean there's no dull moment here.

Guesthouse Galtafell, Reykjavik

Historic charm with modern amenities

A historic location, Guesthouse Galtafell is the former home of renowned Icelandic painter, Gumundur Thorsteinsson.



Situated in central Reykjavik, it offers a quaint, boutique experience.

Why it's female-friendly: The guesthouse offers private apartments, each equipped with a kitchenette, ensuring privacy.



The hosts, with their impeccable service, go the extra mile to assist female travellers, be it with safety tips or recommendations for local excursions.

Photo by Shutterstock.

Travelling safely: Quick tips for female travellers in Iceland

Plan ahead: Always inform someone of your itinerary, especially if you're embarking on solo adventures.

Stay connected : Ensure you have a working phone. Some accommodations, like Alda Hotel, offer mobiles to guests.

Learn local knowledge: Engage with locals. They can often provide the best tips, from hidden spots to safety advice.

Beyond just stays: Immerse yourself in Iceland's rich culture.

Venturing to the land of fire and ice, Iceland offers far more than just picturesque landscapes and geothermal wonders.



A significant part of experiencing Iceland lies in the rich tapestry of its culture, history, and the warmth of its people.



While our top five female-friendly accommodations provide a safe and comfortable base, the magic truly begins when you immerse yourself in the authentic Icelandic experience.

The stories behind the walls

Every place has its stories, and in Iceland, these tales often reach back centuries.



Our chosen accommodations, especially the historic Guesthouse Galtafell, whisper legends of ancient times.



The sagas of Iceland, epic tales of heroes, gods, and battles, are deeply intertwined with the country's identity.



They reflect a culture forged amidst volcanoes and glaciers.

While you're in Iceland, consider picking up a book of these sagas.



They offer fascinating insights into early Icelandic society and will make the landmarks you visit come alive with tales of yore.

Icelandic festivals: Celebrating life the Nordic way

Iceland hosts a myriad of festivals throughout the year, from the Midnight Sun Run in June, where participants race under a sun that never sets, to the Winter Lights Festival in Reykjavik celebrating the mesmerising Northern Lights.

Align your visit with a local festival.



Engage with the locals, partake in their customs, and delve into the celebratory spirit.



It's an unparalleled way to understand the Icelandic zest for life.

The culinary journey

Icelandic cuisine is a testament to the nation's resilience and resourcefulness.



From enjoying Skyr, a creamy dairy product that's been part of Icelandic cuisine for over a thousand years, to the more adventurous fermented shark, there's a palette of flavours to explore.

While the accommodations we've listed offer great dining options, step out and visit a local eatery. Ask for traditional dishes.



Pair it with a local brew and let your taste buds journey through Iceland.

Music and arts: The soulful echoes of Iceland

Music is Iceland's heartbeat.



From the enchanting sounds of Sigur Rs to the global sensation, Bjrk, Iceland has gifted the world with unique musical talents.



Moreover, with Reykjavik's vibrant arts scene, the country stands as a bastion of creativity.



Visit a local music bar in Reykjavik or attend an arts exhibit.



The Alda Hotel and KEX Hostel often have events or can guide you to the local hotspots.



Experience the contemporary rhythms and artistic expressions of Iceland.

The therapeutic touch of Iceland's spas

Beyond the famed Blue Lagoon, Iceland boasts numerous geothermal spas.



The therapeutic warmth amidst chilly surrounds is a surreal experience.



After an adventurous day of visiting the Iceland lava tunnel or chasing waterfalls, these spas offer a tranquil retreat.

While most travellers flock to the popular spots, ask locals or your hosts for recommendations on lesser-known geothermal pools.



It's a more intimate, equally enchanting experience.

Sustainable travel: Treading lightly on Icelandic soil

Iceland's delicate ecosystems are its treasures.



As travellers, there's an inherent responsibility to ensure our explorations are sustainable.



This ethos is echoed in places like The Barn, which offer eco-friendly stays.

Opt for guided tours such as an Iceland glacier lagoon boat tour that follow eco-conscious practices.



Whether you're exploring the Golden Circle or venturing into the highlands, ensure your footprint is minimal.



Moreover, engage with initiatives that focus on preserving Iceland's pristine beauty.

The Icelandic odyssey continues

Your journey through Iceland is not just about the sights you witness but also the experiences you embrace and the memories you create.



Each accommodation, from the bustling heart of Reykjavik's Alda Hotel to the serene landscapes surrounding The Barn, offers more than just a stay; they offer a doorway into Iceland's soul.

So, as you gear up for your Icelandic expedition, remember that beyond the stays and day trips lies an ancient land, pulsating with stories, music, flavours, and warmth.



Dive deep into its culture, engage with its people, and let Iceland weave its magic around you.



Conclusion: The Icelandic adventure awaits

Iceland, with its welcoming locals and awe-inspiring landscapes, is a dream destination for many.



Choosing the right accommodation enhances this experience, ensuring not just comfort but also safety.



So, pack your bags, and get ready to immerse yourself in the Icelandic magic, from witnessing the dance of the northern lights to exploring the depths of an Iceland lava tunnel.

