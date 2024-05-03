Queensland Country Life
Prices for prime cattle surge by up to 25c/kg at Emerald

Updated May 3 2024 - 12:04pm, first published 12:01pm
The Emerald prime and store sale on Thursday saw a lift in prices for all types of prime cattle, with gains of up to 25c dearer on the last fortnight's sale.

