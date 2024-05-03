Prices for prime cattle surge by up to 25c/kg at Emerald

The Emerald prime and store sale on Thursday saw a lift in prices for all types of prime cattle, with gains of up to 25c dearer on the last fortnight's sale.
The sale saw a larger yarding this week of 2807 head, with a wide variety of quality with a mixture of northern and local cattle offered.
Like all other selling centres this week we saw a lift in prices for all types of prime cattle, with gains of up to 25c/kg plus dearer than a fortnight ago with all the usual panel of meatworks buyers were present and operating.
A limited yet active panel of restockers were present showing healthy competition on the better quality weaners and backgrounders, whilst feeder weight cattle were the hardest hit today with very selective competition and a cheaper trend realised.
Steers over 550kg topped at 271c/kg and averaged 246 cents, steers 500-550kg reached 290c/kg and averaged 268 cents, with steers 400-500kg topping at 314c/kg and averaging 263c/kg, steers 350-400kg topped at 319c/kg and averaged 258 cents, while steers in the 280-350kg ranged topped at 364c/kg and averaged 281 cents, steers in the weaner weight ranges made to 386c/kg and averaged 342 cents.
Heavy heifers over 400kg topped at 252c/k, heifers 350-400kg topped at 260c/kg and averaged 231 cents, heifers 280-350kg topped at 242c/kg and averaged 214 cents, while heifers in the weaner weight ranges made to 258c/kg and averaged 220 cents.
Heavy cows over 520kg reached 228c/kg and averaged 218 cents, while cows 450-520kg topped at 220c/kg and averaged 201 cents. No cows and calves were penned today.
There is no Emerald sale next week due to Beef week.
Ian Hoch, Kerand, Alpha, sold Droughtmaster heifers weighing 476 kg which topped the prime heifer market at 252.2c/kg to return $1202/head.
Neville and Annette Hinrichsen, Durrandella, Alpha, sold heavy Brahman cross cows weighing 638 kg which made 211.2c/kg to return $1348/head.
Hinrichsen Livestock & Engineering, Durrandella, Alpha, sold Brahman cross cows to top the cow market at 225.2c/kg weighing 588 kg and return $1324/head.
The Eyles family, Capella sold Brangus bullocks to 271c/kg and weighed 595kg to return $1614/hd.
Col and Jenny Feddersen, Whitdale, Rubyvale sold Santa steers making to 290c/kg and weighed 526kg or $1525/hd.
Jeff and Sarah Cook, Etonvale, Clermont sold a large draft of Angus cross weaners with the Steers making to 386c/kg to weigh 238kg or $919, while the Heifers reached 258c/kg and weighed 226kg or $584.
