Twenty years of GDL service marked at Blackall sale

Updated May 4 2024 - 12:44pm, first published 12:30pm
On the right of Blackall GDL manager Jack Burgess selling pens at a Blackall cattle sale in 2017, Ann Russell has been a constant backstop. Picture: Sally Gall
She prefers the office work to the limelight but this week the spotlight was on Blackall GDL's administration manager Ann Russell.

