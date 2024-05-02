Queensland Country Life
Indigenous group joins chorus of voices speaking up for the GAB

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
May 3 2024 - 9:00am
Josh Gorringe of Mithaka Aboriginal Corporation. Picture: supplied
An indigenous organisation which helped lobby to protect Queensland's channel country from oil and gas has added its voice to the chorus opposed to the proposed injection of liquified CO2 waste into the Great Artesian Basin.

Judith Maizey

