Red Meat Achiever Adam Coffey at the forefront of all things beef innovation

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
May 8 2024 - 5:00am
Queensland cattle industry innovators Jacynta and Adam Coffey. Mr Coffey was named the 2024 Queensland Country Life Red Meat Achiever. Picture supplied.
From the way his cattle operation is run to communicating the value of the livestock industry to wider society, the 2024 Queensland Country Life Red Meat Achiever of the Year Adam Coffey has been at the forefront of innovation since the day he decided beef was the industry for him.

