Quality Western Downs cattle country makes $1875/acre

By Mark Phelps
May 2 2024 - 4:00pm
Warren Barker, Nutrien Harcourts, Chinchilla, buyers Greg and Louise McMahon, vendors Emma and Chris Dolbel, and Nutrien Harcourts auctioneer Terry Ryan. Auctioneer).
The 259 hectare (640 acre) Western Downs property Melrose has sold at a Nutrien Harcourts auction for $1.2 million, the equivalent of about $4633/ha ($1875/acre).

