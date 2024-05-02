Quality Western Downs cattle country makes $1875/acre

The 259 hectare (640 acre) Western Downs property Melrose has sold at a Nutrien Harcourts auction for $1.2 million, the equivalent of about $4633/ha ($1875/acre).
Situated in the favoured Burncluith distric 37km north east of Chinchilla, the property was bought by Greg and Louise McMahon from Chinchilla.
Four of the five registered bidders were active at the well attended auction.
About 120ha (300 acres) of the brigalow, belah and wilga melonhole scrub has been cultivated in the past and used to grow forage crops including oats.
That country now has strong stands of bambatsi and native blue grasses.
The balance of Melrose is well pastured with mainly native blue grasses.
The property is divided into seven paddocks with laneways to the timber cattle yards.
The well watered property has a large dam, two smaller dams, and an equipped bore that supplies five troughs.
The average annual rainfall is about 660mm (26 inches).
Improvements include a lockable 12x9m shed with concrete floor in excellent condition.
A gravel driveway has been newly formed from the front gate to the shed and cattle yards.
Marketing was handled by Warren Barker and Terry Ryan from Nutrien Harcourts, Chinchilla.
