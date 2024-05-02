Productive 1800 head south west breeder property hits $21 million

A productive breeder South West Queensland breeder property that has been carrying 1800 cows plus progeny has sold at auction for $21 million.
Offered by the English-based Mellstrom family after 30 years of ownership, the 39,550 hectare (97,728 acre) Raceview Station has been carrying 1800 cows plus progeny and in more recent times, 1400 goats and progeny.
The property was bought by local graziers Brock and Katrina Hindmarsh and Shane Castles and Lisa Paynter.
The sale price is equal to about $531/ha ($215/acre).
Raceview is in 23 freehold titles and is located adjacent to Charleville. The property borders the Western Exporters abattoir on the Morven Road.
The eastern boundary is fully exclusion fenced and there is about 13,355ha (33,000) acres that has been recently exclusion fenced for goats.
Water is supplied from permanent and semi-permanent holes in the Warrego River, Wellwater and Crooked creeks, Bradleys Gully, four bores and 13 dams.
There is about a 33km frontage to the Warrego River.
Livestock facilities a 1500 head capacity cattle yards, 400 head capacity cattle yards, and goat yards.
Contact Andrew Adcock, 0407 674972, Sam Bartlett, 0428 020 289, Adcock Partners.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.