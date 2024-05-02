Increased competition for weaners at Silverdale

There were 272 head yarded for the Silverdale live weight sale on Wednesday.
Agents Hayes and Co reported a mixed quality yarding of cattle with most export cattle selling to similar rates as last week.
Heavy feeder steers saw little to no change, nor did heifers.
Weaner steers and heifers saw an increase in competition from local buyers which saw an improvement in price.
TA Clark sold medium Droughtmaster for 224.2c/kg to return $1270.
G and R Webster sold a pen of Santa cows for 223.2c/kg to return $1372.
D Neal sold Brahman store cows for 186.2c/kg to return $802.
E and E Windley sold Droughtmaster bulls for 238.2c/kg to return $1775.
G and R Webster sold heavy four tooth Santa steers for 292.2c/kg to return $1690.
G and R Webster sold heavy six tooth Santa steers for 257.2c/kg to return $1220.
MG Heenan sold heavy Angus cross feeder steers for 303.2c/kg to return $1322.
G O'Loughlin sold light Brangus feeder steers for 305.2c/kg to return $1190.
V and J Vermeer sold Droughtmaster yearling mickeys for 295.2c/kg to return $1020.
W and P Russell sold Droughtmaster feeder heifers for 256.2c/kg to return $935.
Hodgetrans sold Charbray grain assist steers/heifers for 289.2c/kg to return $1122.
G and R Webster sold Santa weaner heifers for 237.2c/kg to return $545.
State and Territory Communications sold Charbray weaner steers for 325.2c/kg to return $720.
CM Duncan sold Santa weaner mickies for 313.2c/kg to return $738.
