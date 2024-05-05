Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

New baseline tool launched to help manage farm carbon emissions

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated May 5 2024 - 3:15pm, first published 2:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CommBank has teamed up with ag tech platform Ruminati to launch a new tool to help producers manage their on-farm emissions. Picture supplied
CommBank has teamed up with ag tech platform Ruminati to launch a new tool to help producers manage their on-farm emissions. Picture supplied

Major rural lender the Commonwealth Bank has teamed up with ag tech platform Ruminati to launch a new tool to help producers manage their on-farm emissions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.