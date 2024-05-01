Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Exclusion fencing loan pays off at Balonne

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 1 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exclusion fencing loan pays off at Balonne
Exclusion fencing loan pays off at Balonne

Five years after securing an $8.5m Queensland Treasury Corporation exclusion fencing loan, the Balonne Shire Council has declared the move a success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.