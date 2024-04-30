Queensland Country Life
Droughtie society unveils new $50k national bull sale incentive

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
April 30 2024 - 4:13pm
The Droughtmaster society has unveiled a new and unique slot auction style concept that will be introduced at this year's National Bull Sale in September. Picture: Lucy Kinbacher
Droughtmaster seedstock producers could receive an extra $25,000 if they sell their leading bulls the day before the Droughtmaster National Sale.

