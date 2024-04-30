Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Long serving Fairholme College principal retires

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
Updated April 30 2024 - 11:44am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fairholme College principal Dr Linda Evans. Picture: Supplied by Fairholme College
Fairholme College principal Dr Linda Evans. Picture: Supplied by Fairholme College

After 22 years as part of the Fairholme College community and 15 years as college principal, Dr Linda Evans has announced her retirement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Brisbane-based journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.