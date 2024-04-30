Long serving Fairholme College principal retires

After 22 years as part of the Fairholme College community and 15 years as college principal, Dr Linda Evans has announced her retirement.
Dr Evans led the school through a significant period of growth in her time at the college, first as deputy principal and then principal. Under her leadership the college experienced its highest enrolment ever, with nearly 900 students currently enrolled.
Dr Evans said she was grateful for the time she had spent at Fairholme College and was deeply appreciative of the staff and students.
"The college is in an exceptionally strong position in terms of enrolments, staffing, and united community. It is well-placed to continue to grow in these areas," she said.
"For me, it's time to pursue some further research, writing, consultancy work and importantly, to (despite the cliché) have more time - particularly with my family.
"What is special to me will always be interactions with students and working in a school where staff care deeply about their work.
"I know how privileged I have been and intend to savour every moment of the next twelve months."
Dr Evans recounted pivotal moments in her career including, establishment of the middle school, her doctoral achievement while leading as principal, and refurbishment of the boarding house.
She said she cherished the invaluable experiences of connecting with families beyond city borders, leading student groups on charitable endeavours but that her deep commitment to teaching was what she viewed as the most important aspect of her role as principal.
ICPA Queensland president Wendy Henning said they wished Dr Evans all the best in her retirement and new chapter.
"Any contribution that she has to education will be valuable, she has a firm understanding and thought for the rural and remote students that we represent, and has looked after for so many years," she said.
"Dr Evans has always been a very considered and respected attendee at our conferences each year...I believe that other than our patron and a few life members, she has been to the most conferences over the years, in her role as Fairholme College principal.
"We have always appreciated her input and contribution not only at conferences but ICPA when we have sought assistance.
Ms Henning said Dr Evans was particularly helpful during COVID, which was not only a trying time for Queensland families but families Australia wide, particularly in the area of boarding.
"Dr Evans was a driving force during this period, working alongside ICPA to ensure our children were all considered," she said.
"She is a wonderful spokesperson and always has the students in the forefront of her mind and what more could you ask for."
Fairholme College community expressed their deepest gratitude to Dr Evans for her unwavering dedication and contributions to the institution and wished her all the best in her future endeavours.
