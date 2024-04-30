Queensland Country Life
Prize money for regional Queensland's richest horse race increases $225,000 to top $1 million

Judith Maizey
Judith Maizey
April 30 2024 - 12:00pm
Jockey Ashley Butler on Namazu, this year's winner of the Archer, as it heads toward the finish line. Picture: Caught in the Act Photography CQ
The total prize pool for the Archer, the Rocky Amateurs' main race, will jump from $775,000 to $1 million next year ensuring it retains its title of regional Queensland's richest race.

