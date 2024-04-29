Queensland Country Life
Cane groups combine to aim to strengthen sugar industry

April 29 2024 - 12:00pm
l-r ACFA chair Don Murday, QCAR and ACFA CEO Stephen Ryan and QCAR deputy chair Christian Largo celebrate the joint venture. Picture: Supplied
Two of Australia's leading cane organisations announced they joined forces, in an effort to drive strategic and positive change across the industry.

