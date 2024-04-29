Cane groups combine to aim to strengthen sugar industry

Two of Australia's leading cane organisations announced they joined forces, in an effort to drive strategic and positive change across the industry.
Queensland Cane Agriculture and Renewables chairman Charles Quagliata said the sugarcane industry would see significant benefits from the partnership between QCAR and the Australian Cane Farmers Association.
"By joining forces, we are securing a stronger future for the growth of the sugarcane industry across Australia," Mr Quagliata said.
"This marks a pivotal moment for our industry and by combining our strengths, we can better serve our members and drive positive change."
"Both QCAR and ACFA are committed to strong advocacy for sugarcane farmers, as well as supporting our growers to ensure they get the best possible outcomes for themselves and the next generation."
The partnership will leverage the collective expertise and resources of QCAR and ACFA to strengthen the sugarcane industry.
ACFA Chairman Don Murday said the unified approach will amplify the voice of the industry and enhances advocacy efforts to achieve more for the industry.
"We have a laser-sharp focus on working with both State and Federal Governments to ensure the interests of the industry are being considered and met," Mr Murday said.
"As part of that push, we are establishing district committees that will have a focus on enhanced regional representation to address some of those challenges and opportunities that aren't currently being prioritised.
"The partnership shows our confidence in our collective credibility and capability to enhance outcomes for our members and the broader industry."
Stephen Ryan has been appointed CEO of the joint venture.
"This signifies a new chapter for the sugarcane industry. We are committed to securing a prosperous future for all stakeholders through collaborative efforts," Mr Ryan said.
"Together, QCAR and ACFA will spearhead positive change, nurturing industry expansion, and championing innovation, sustainability, and resilience within the sugarcane industry."
