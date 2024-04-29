Rural supply stores

A Darling Downs business owners say they are yet to receive communication from authorities following fire ant detection in the nearby town of Oakey on April 16.
Property Management Products owner Emma Lynch who sells agricultural supplies to landholders across the Toowoomba region, said she was unsure of how to detect a fire ant nest or what to do if she found one on her land.
"I only know what I have seen on the news and radio and read on facebook, but no communication from official channels," she said.
"I would have thought maybe the government might have put out some sort of guide on what to do, if someone thinks they have fire ants on their property.
"I saw the lady in Jimboomba on the news, whose daughter was bitten by fire ants. It's pretty scary."
Toowoomba Region mayor Geoff McDonald said teams from the National Fire Ant Eradication Program NFAEP teams were at the Toowoomba Show recently, at TRC's Oakey customer service centre last week.
"Teams from the NFAEP were out in the community...to answer questions and share the live fire ant display to help residents recognise these pests and understand the treatment required," he said.
"Toowoomba Regional Council will continue supporting the community education efforts of the NFAEP and has used our own social media channels to highlight what fire ants look like and to share relevant contacts should residents suspect they have fire ants on their property.
"I urge residents in the Oakey area and surrounding district to remain vigilant and educate themselves about what fire ants look like so that any potential detections can be reported to the NFAEP to stop the spread of these pests."
Ms Lynch runs 100 head of Santa Gerturdis cattle and horses on her property, located between Crows Nest and Goombungee.
She said while her business sourced products from local suppliers, she felt she had little cause for concern.
"The suppliers we use are very careful so we are confident that they will stay on top of things," she said.
"Obviously fire ants could pop up anywhere...I don't know if the government can contain them and guarantee that they won't spread further.
"How do you tell a fire ant nest from a normal ant nest? I don't think I know enough about them to be able to identify what is not a normal ants nest."
