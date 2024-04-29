Lamb clinches fifth ACA National Finals Open title

Competition was fierce at the Australian Campdraft Association's (ACA) National Finals held last weekend as end of year titles were up for grabs.
Hosted by the Darling Downs ASHS Branch and held at the Dalby Showgrounds, large nominations were received for the four day competition.
Substantial rain leading up to the event saw the program delayed for a day to ensure a safe drafting surface.
The program was paused on ANZAC morning as 140 mounted riders and observers assembled at 5am in the darkness of the Dalby Showgrounds along with four members of 11th Light Horse Jandowae Troop in a majestic service that included burning of gum leaves whilst remembering and acknowledging those that had served the nation.
Taroom competitor, Adrian Lamb continued his winning dominance taking out his fifth ACA national finals open and his third riding Playgirl.
This year, Adrian had an aggregate score of 271.50 points over the three rounds to claim the open from 454 starters.
Adrian's wife, JJ Lamb confirmed Playgirl was one of the family's favourite mares, purchased from the Nutrien Classic sale from Mark Ruff.
The mare had her foundation training under the guidance of renowned horseman Peter O'Neill. Playgirl was a 15-year-old mare by Playboy Roy and out of Lambs Miss Dack.
The Hall Family from Muttaburra featured prominently in the draft results and end of year titles, with Ben winning the restricted open riding Tarmaroo Jackson and also winning the champion open ACA rider, along with champion open horse with Chisums Cash, a mare he owns in partnership with his mother Chris Hall.
His wife, Jaye won the ACA champion ladies rider title, whilst daughter Madison, won the ACA champion associate and novice rider titles.
The novice was tightly contested with a half point margin splitting the two leading competitors with the honours awarded to Pete Comiskey and Bungarby Elegant Spin ahead of Mac Knudsen and Roger.
The ACA champion juvenile rider title came down to the wire with Alpha competitor Jack Black securing the title after winning the juvenile campdraft riding his Hazelwood Conman gelding Diman with 177 points, ahead of close rival Mac Knudsen with a two point margin.
Hayley Knudsen claimed the honours in the ladies riding Kilbeggan Kimberley on behalf of her grandfather Wayne Knudsen finishing with an aggregate score of 179 points, one point clear of Bryony Puddicombe (Destiny of her Own) and Leeanne Comiskey (Sunburst).
The Top 30 Shoot Out was won by Louise Comiskey riding Savvy Dancin Cat with 92 points with three competitors sharing second position just one point off the pace.
Roma competitor, John Mulcahy riding Stratton Gest A Charlotte took out the Southern Zone Shoot Out with 90 points, competing against the seven leading rider categories from that zone that saw John have two starters in the small lineup.
Madison Hall combined with Halls Curious Acres to score 172 points in the rookie horse competition to claim victory over the two round competition with points accumulated towards end of year awards.
Terry Donohoe from Just Country Australia was appointed as the new ACA patron after having a long association with the ACA spanning back over 25 years as a major sponsor.
He replaces retiring patron Ed McCormack who had served in this position for 11 years.
Cattle donors included Camm Ag, NAPCO and Kara and Darcy Knudsen (Knudsen Cattle).
The highest scoring local Darling Downs ASH Branch committee riders were awarded to Mac Young, Youngstar Marnies Jackson (Juvenile), Corinne Anderson, Spina Chick and Ruby Rose (Open and Ladies), Meagan Macintosh, Kimlin Vuition (Restricted Open), Trent Sheppard, Chattas Jolene (Novice) whilst Don Campbell was selected as the wildcard rider in the Top 30 Shoot Out.
Champion Open Rider: Ben Hall, (Muttaburra)
Champion Lady Rider: Jaye Hall (Muttaburra)
Champion Associate Rider: Madison Hall (Muttaburra)
Champion Novice Rider: Madison Hall (Muttaburra)
Champion Juvenile Rider: Jack Black (Alpha)
Champion Maiden Rider: Mac Knudsen (Chinchilla)
Champion Master Rider: Rick Hopkins (Garnat)
Champion Open Horse: Chisums Cash owned by Ben and Chris Hall
Champion Novice Horse: One Knight Stand owned by Chris Ware, campaigned by Steve Comiskey.
Champion Rookie Horse: 1. Delt Me An Acre - Steve Comiskey
Champion Sire: Hazelwood Conman owned by Terry and Chris Hall.
Condolences to the Keen Family from Inglewood on the passing of Bill Keen on April 17, aged 87 years.
Mr Keen was a highly regarded campdrafter and was well known and respected along the border region.
In early April, Mr Keen assisted with the opening of the 100th Anniversary of the Dirranbandi Show, of which he was a Life Member.
He was also a Life Member of the Australian Stock Horse Society.
