Santa steers top Beaudesert sale at $1560 as prices rise and firm

Buyers from as far as Bourke, NSW, travelled to Beaudesert to attend the Bartholomew and Co Santa Gertrudis Infused Show and Sale on Saturday.
Bartholomew and Co principal Roy Bartholomew said the cream of the state's southern Santa Gertrudis stock went under the hammer when they yarded 827 head.
Agents reported local buyers faced competition from NSW as well as from the state's west and the Downs at the sale, which included four bulls, 250 steers, 20 heifers in calf, and 80 heifers aged 15 to 18 months.
Heifers had competition from feedlot buyers and breeding operations, they said.
In the show section, the champion pen as judged by Bill Speed, Brigodoon Cattle Company, Wandoan, was awarded to Talgai Santas, Nindooinba, for their heavy feeder steers, which sold for $1480/hd.
Vendors Malcolm and Chick Gadsby who manage Talgai Santa Gertrudis, south of Beaudesert for Roz and Max Baldwin, said they sold 40 steers and 30 heifers in total.
"We were over the moon with the quality, I'm tickled pink," Mr Gadsby said.
"The quality of all the cattle there was fantastic and it was wonderful to be part of such a quality lineup."
Mr Gadsby believed their steers were purchased by a feedlot near Warwick.
Other big winners were B6 Rural Pty Ltd with best pen of feeder steers, TD and SM Whitehall for the best pen of weaner steers, Blue Range Investments won the pen of females suitable for breeding and Mt Maroon Grazing had best pen of weaner heifers.
In the sale, John and Sandra Stenzel at Cannon Creek topped the market for two-year-old steers for $1560, while B6 Rural at Knapp Creek sold two-year-old Santa steers for $1530 and two-year-old Santa steers two years account Matthew and Kylie Haack at Josephville sold for $1520.
The 18-month-old Santa steers account the Beutel Family at Bunburra sold for $1470 and Steven Finch at Canungra sold 18-month-old Santa steers for $1460.
Fifteen-month-old Santa Hereford cross steers account Rob and Aron Arthy at Chinghee Creek sold for $1320 while the Oppermann Family at Teviotville sold 15-month-old Santa steers for $1240.
Santa Hereford cross weaner steers account Mt Maroon Grazing at Maroon sold for $1240.
Syd Williams at Mt Mort sold Santa weaner steers for $1120, while Santa weaner steers account Trevor and Sue Whitehall at Mt Berryman sold for $1090 and Mark and Vickee Binstead at Palen Creek sold Santa weaner steers for $1080.
Branch Creek Pastoral Co at Ormeau sold Santa weaner steers for $1060, while Blue Range Investments Pty Ltd at Tarome sold Santa weaner steers for $1040 and Santa weaner steers account Graeme and Karen Richards at Palen Creek sold for $950.
JK Grazing at Christmas Creek sold Santa weaner steers for $950, while Darryl and Trudy Brook at Rosevale sold Santa steers 12 months for $1060.
Blue Range Investments Pty Ltd sold calfy Santa heifers for $1725, while Glencoe Lucerne at Beaudesert sold Santa heifers that have been running with bulls for $1475.
Edendale Grazing at Barney View sold 20-month-old Santa heifers for $980, while Eric Ruhland at Mt Alford sold 18-month-old Santa heifers for $900, Talgai Santas sold 15-month-old Santa heifers for $800 and RK Family Trust at Tamborine Mountain sold 15-month-old Santa heifers for $750.
Mt Maroon Grazing sold Santa Hereford cross weaner heifers for $930, Trevor and Sue Whitehall sold Santa weaner heifers for $670, Blue Range Investments Pty Ltd sold Santa weaner heifers for $610.
Mark and Vickee Binstead sold Santa cross weaner heifers for $590, Syd Williams sold lines of weaner heifers for $590 and Graeme and Karen Richards sold Santa cross weaner heifers for $570.
Glencoe Lucerne sold Santa heifers and calves for $1250, Rathdowney House Pastoral, Rathdowney sold Santa cows with Hereford cross calves at foot for $1175 and Kleinschmidt and Capaja Family Trust at Maudsland sold Santa cross cows for $990.
The Beutel family sold Santa Bulls for $5000.
Gald Pastoral livestock manager Russell Gray, Brisbane Valley, returned to purchase from the sale after securing heifers in 2023.
He said the stock he purchased on Saturday would arrive later in the day.
"On Saturday I bought the Blue Range heifers for breeding, they were pregnant and really good Santa types," he said.
"We have been to a few of these sales and bought stock at the last two.
"This year they were quite outstanding, very good animals, even those that did not make a lot of money were of a good quality."
Mr Gray said the high standard and outstanding condition of the stock was due to the good rain received.
"The quality was better than last year, but then it was in the middle of a drought," he said.
The next Beaudesert sale is the weaner and store sale on May 4, commencing at 9.30am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.