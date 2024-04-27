Queensland Country Life
Home/News

NQ contractor finds love on an outback fence line

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
April 28 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica and Brendan McGinnis found love on an outback fence line. Picture by Samantha Campbell.
Jessica and Brendan McGinnis found love on an outback fence line. Picture by Samantha Campbell.

Rolling hills of buffel, spinifex and red soils, blanketed under an outback sunset; it sounds like the scene out of a reality tv show, but it sets the scene for a different love story.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.