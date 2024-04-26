Dual comp brings extra exposure for carcase entrants

The chance to enter beef carcases in not one, but two highly-recognised competitions is proving a popular opportunity for producers across the east coast.
There are 201 head of cattle dual entered into Beef Australia National Carcase Competition this year, having first been entered into The Land's Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial.
The Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial has been running for 16 years but, from 2018, organisers started providing entrants with the opportunity to also submit their animals into the Beef Australia National Carcase Competition.
Walcha Angus breeders Mitch and Susie Crawford, Baringa Pastoral Company, NSW, claimed the coveted champion carcase title at the 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial presentation evening in February at Wagga Wagga, NSW.
They also placed fifth in the eating quality medals with their pen of five steers achieving a MSA index of 64.56, average weight of 358.2 kg.
The highest eye-muscle area was recorded for two carcases measuring 85 centimetres square each, meanwhile three of the bodies recorded an Aus-Meat marble score of two, one a score three and another a score one.
Now they are hoping to continue their success at the national competition and build on from their wins at Beef 2021.
Baringa Pastoral Company is a 750 head self-replacing Angus cow operation, with a small seedstock herd, predominantly their own bloodlines, but also a heavy influence of Glenavon Angus blood.
They target the feedlot market for the steer portion of their herd, with surplus heifers sold pregnancy-tested-in-calf to calve at two years old.
Mr Crawford said they'd been entering the feedback trial for four years now as the competition offered valuable exposure and the opportunity to showcase their beef.
"We entered some of our beef carcases into Beef Australia's 2021 competition, which we did pretty well in and we won the MSA pen of three," he said.
"We've been entering these competitions for four years to keep an eye on our carcase quality.
"The dual competition is pretty simple and we just nominate three carcases out of our pens in The Land's feedback trial and they go into Beef's competition.
"It's a great thing to be part of."
Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial coordinator Brett Tindal said, every three years, they gave the entrants the opportunity to not only enter the Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial but also to dual enter into Beef Australia.
"We learnt a lot in 2018 with all cattle in our trial that year having a HGP at induction, which inevitably cost each team five points per head through the new, at the time MSA indexing system, which put all of our teams immediately out of the running," he said.
"In 2021 we learnt from this experience and all cattle are now HGP free and this change saw our cattle dominate the class six export class, taking away some of the significant prizes, including the highest MSA indexing team title with Baringa Pastoral Company at Walcha."
Mr Tindal said there would be 67 dual entered teams from three states with some strong exhibits, mainly of British and European cross origins.
He said the concept was a major contributor to the increase in numbers in the triennial carcase competition and was the single largest entry driver in the 2021 national competition.
He expected the same to occur at Beef Australia in 2024.
"The producers are the beneficiaries, as the process is made really easy for them to enter, with our team doing all the leg work for them," Mr Tindal said.
"We had some cracking cattle in our trial this year and those cattle will be showcased at Beef Australia and we will be present with 30 to 40 of our vendors on the Tuesday night at Beef Australia when the results are read out."
