Man, who fell 20 metres from equipment at a wind farm, has died

A man in his 30s, who fell 20 metres to the ground from a piece of equipment at a wind farm in central Queensland has died.
The incident occurred early afternoon at the Proserpine Wind Farm on Station Rd at Lake Proserpine, 30 minutes west of Proserpine.
Initially, it was thought the man had fallen from a wind tower or turbine that had collapsed.
However, it's understood that the wind farm project is only in its development phase and there are no turbines installed, and that the accident involved wind monitoring equipment.
A spokesperson for the Proserpine Wind Farm said they were shocked and saddened to learn of the death of a contractor at the project site in Proserpine.
"Staff are currently travelling to the site to continue to work with authorities and support family and colleagues," the spokesperson said.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with the contractors family at this very difficult time."
Police media said they were notified just before 1pm of the accident.
Police, the fire brigade and Queensland Ambulance all responded to the call, with a rescue chopper also called in to help.
The accident is expected to be investigated by Workplace, Health and Safety.
