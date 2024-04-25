Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Man, who fell 20 metres from equipment at a wind farm, has died

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
April 25 2024 - 10:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paramedics were sent to an accident at a CQ wind farm where a man in his 30s died. File pic
Paramedics were sent to an accident at a CQ wind farm where a man in his 30s died. File pic

A man in his 30s, who fell 20 metres to the ground from a piece of equipment at a wind farm in central Queensland has died.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.