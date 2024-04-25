Cattle from broad area sell to strong competition at Gracemere

Gracemere agents yarded 3482 head on Wednesday featuring cattle from as far north as Townsville.
The yarding included 1886 steers, 1039 heifers, 478 cows, 21 bulls and 58 cows and calves or pregnancy-tested-in-calf animals.
Local rainfall reports ranging from 50mm to more than 100mm saw a reduction in local cattle and a higher percentage of cattle drawn from a wider area including north to Townsville, west to Alpha and a far south as Gin Gin.
The average price across all categories softened by seven cents while the average weight increased with agents reporting some great runs of bullocks, cows and heavy feeders.
Bulls and bullocks started the day with a small kick. While cows read dearer, the average price rise was put down to the quality and weight of the cows on offer including some very good Brahman and crossbred cows.
Feeder steers were firm to dearer while weaner steers softened.
In the heifers both weaner and slaughter heifers softened slightly while feeders were again firm to better.
In general, a good buyers panel was present and strong competition was seen on well sort after cattle.
R and U Oates, Comet, sold Brahman steers for 312c/kg weighing 485kg to return $1514/hd.
John Bowkett, Nebo sold Droughtmaster cross feeder steers for 334c/kg weighing 452kg to return $1512/hd.
John Creed, Nebo sold Droughtmaster cross feeder steers for 338c/kg weighing 443kg to return $1500/hd.
LE & CD Stewart, Comet sold Angus cross seeder steers for 336c/kg weighing 402kg to return $1354/hd.
Lynch Family Cattle Co, St Lawrence sold Brahman steers for 314c/kg weighing 334kg to return $1049/hd.
Dalawai Holdings, South Yaamba sold Droughtmaster steers for 322c/kg weighing 333kgs to return $1073/hd.
LE and CD Stewart, Comet sold Angus weaner steers for 356c/kg weighing 326kg to return $1162/hd.
Double Peak Park, Eton sold Brangus steers for 330c/kg weighing 313kg to return $1036/hd.
LR & NL Hall, Tungamull sold Charbray steers for 336c/kg weighing 297kg to return $1003/hd.
Mt Flora Cattle Co, Nebo sold Charbray steers for 380c/kg weighing 274kg to return $1042/hd.
Ian Bowden, Nerimbera sold Brangus weaner steers for 388c/kg weighing 238kg to return $925/hd.
Wotonga Grazing Co, Nebo sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 208c/kg weighing 625kgs to return $1290/hd.
JF and CA Ellrott, Collinsville sold Brahman cross cows for 201c/kg weighing 498kg to return $1003/hd.
PPR Pastoral Co, Dingo sold Droughtmaster number two heifers for 250c/kg weighing 536kg to return $1342/hd.
Tarcoola Cattle Co, Dingo sold Hereford cross heifers for 260c/kg weighing 348kgs to return $986/hd.
R and C Hicks, Moura sold Droughtmaster heifers for 302c/kg weighing 333kg to return $1005/hd.
Double Peak Park, Eton sold Brangus heifers for 250c/kg weighing 269kg to return $674/hd.
Pittmoss Pty Ltd, Morinish sold Brahman cross cows and calves for $1400/unit.
S McBride, Calliope sold Brangus cows and calves for $1400/unit.
