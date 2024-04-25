Queensland Country Life
First Australian memorial to Vietnam nurses unveiled in Morven

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
April 25 2024 - 7:00pm
Janet Glasson had to learn how to fire an M-16 assault rifle while working as part of the combined Civilian Surgical Team in Vietnam. Already familiar with shooting as part of her rural upbringing, she managed to outshoot one of the US colonels on the range. PIcture: Sally Gall
The small south west Queensland town of Morven has the distinction of hosting Australia's first memorial dedicated to the 353 Australian nurses who served during the Vietnam War, following its opening on Anzac Day eve.

