Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Smart ear tags could soon alert beef producers to their cows calving

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated April 25 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Chang started research in 2018 on smart tag alerts for calving. Picture: CQUniversity
Anita Chang started research in 2018 on smart tag alerts for calving. Picture: CQUniversity

In less than two years, beef producers could start getting alerts via a smart ear tag as to when their cows are calving if research being done by CQUniversity is successful.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.