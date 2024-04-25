Queensland Country Life
Jace Lamb parades cattle 26 times his size

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
April 26 2024 - 6:30am
Jace Lamb took out third prize in his age class at the Springsure Cattle Camp. Picture: Trina Patterson Photography
Wringing wet, Jace Lamb tops out at 19 kilograms, but that doesn't stop him from leading cattle around a show ring 26 times his size.

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

