Heavy Droughtmaster cows sell for $1365 at Silverdale

There were 208 head yarded for the Silverdale live weight sale on Wednesday.
Agents Hayes and Co said the smaller market was seen due to the rain around the local areas over the weekend and an easier trend to the market following last week.
The market this week was slightly dearer for export cattle with young cattle selling to firm rates similar to last week.
Karreman Farming sold heavy Droughtmaster cows for 223.2c/kg to return $1365.
GR Webster sold a pen of Santa cows for 226.2c/kg or $1247.
GR Webster also sold full mouth ox for 266.2c/kg or $1715.
J Oldham sold heavy Limousin heifers for 255c/kg or $1390.
RJ and EM Gabriel sold Brangus cross light feeder steers for 317.2c/kg or $887.
GR Webster sold Santa weaner steers for 205.2c/kg or $571.
PC Morgan sold Greyman weaner steers for 297.2c/kg or $822.
G Glasby and L Springfield sold Limousin cross cows and calves for $1500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.