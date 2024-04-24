Queensland Country Life
O'Connell River property sells in line with market expectations

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 24 2024 - 4:30pm
A 107 hectare property on the O'Connell River has sold at auction, in line with market expectations. Picture supplied
A 107 hectare (264 acre) property on the O'Connell River has sold at auction for $1.26 million, in line with market expectations.

