O'Connell River property sells in line with market expectations

A 107 hectare (264 acre) property on the O'Connell River has sold at auction for $1.26 million, in line with market expectations.
The property on Forbes Road 2km south of Bloombury in North Queensland was offered with an irrigation licence and previously grew about 50ha (124 acres) of cane.
Marketing agent Robert Murolo, Elders Real Estate Mackay Rural, said four of the eight registered parties were active at the auction held in the Bloomsbury Hall.
The property features a beautiful alluvial flat suitable for either crops or cattle, with signal, humidcola and pangola found on the property.
There is also a 15-20 megalitre dam, which could be connected to the underground mains.
Infrastructure includes three large machinery sheds and a small chemical/tool store shed.
Both of the three bedroom dwellings are in need of work.
