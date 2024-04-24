Toowoomba property sold after being passed in at auction | Video

Dorroughby, a productive 79 hectare (194 acre) Queensland Darling Downs property, has sold soon after being passed in at auction.
Located on McGowan Road on the edge of Toowoomba, the property features irrigation and excellent livestock facilities.
Marketing agent Matt Cleary, Ray White Rural, said Dorroughby sold about 30 minutes after the auction for a "significantly higher figure" than the $3.65 million final bid.
There were six registered bidders at the auction.
The country runs from reddish brown to chocolate soils into heavy black clays, with some stone in parts.
Dorroughby is divided into seven main paddocks, six smaller paddocks plus a laneway servicing the cattle yards, and 28 bull pens.
The majority of the fencing is new, comprising of five barbed wires on steel and concrete posts.
The steel cattle yard complex included a covered CIA Immobilizer crush, loading ramps, a curved race, and 28 sale pens.
Some 50ha (125 acres) has been cultivated with 32ha (80 acres) planted with improved Rhodes grass and winter medic pastures. The balance of the cultivation is used for fodder cropping.
There are also shaded areas with coolabah, Moreton Bay ash, and appletree along the Westbrook Creek frontage.
Dorroughby features a 48 megalitre allocation from Westbrook Creek and four 13ha (32 acres) irrigation circles that are watered using a towable four span Zimmatic centre pivot.
There is also a spring fed dam with a capacity of about six megalitres that could be incorporated into the irrigation scheme.
There is also a stock and domestic bore, a 270,000 litre Rhino tank, and two 22,750L poly tanks connected to the shed and the bore.
The air-conditioned four bedroom brick veneer with a metal roof residence was fully renovated in 2018 and is set in an area with established trees, shrubs, and lawns.
The home also has an office or fifth bedroom and a sewing room, and opens onto a spacious covered tiled outdoor living area that overlooks the farm and surrounding countryside.
There is also a large concreted area with two large machinery sheds with three phase power connected, as well as three silos.
A clearing sale will held on June 8.
