Hayfield a 78,352 acre property suited to breeding, backgrounding

Hayfield is 31,709 hectares (78,352 acres) of south west Queensland country suited to breeding and backgrounding.
Offered through Elders by Kerri Barton, the well grassed property is located 50km west of Jundah and 100km north of Windorah.
Hayfield comprises of three freehold titles and a 16,300ha (40,277 acre) rolling term lease.
The property is described as having a big percentage of chocolate, pebbly gidyea and scattered gidyea flats, Mitchell grass open downs, red mulga country, open grassy plains, and some range and spinifex country.
Pastures include Mitchell, Flinders and buffel grass as well as gidyea burr, copper burr and numerous other salines, herbages and forbes. There are established stands of buffel grass on the flood out areas along the creek systems.
Fenced into seven main and three holding paddocks, there is about 8000ha (20,000 acres) that has been exclusion fenced.
The centrally located 400 head capacity cattle yards are equipped with a crush, loading ramp and calf cradle.
Water is supplied from three bores, 13 dams with excellent catchment and seasonal holes in creeks.
The average annual rainfall is about 300mm (12 inches).
Hayfield has been run as a cattle breeding operation for the past 19 years and is currently running a Santa/Angus-cross herd producing weaners for southern markets.
The property was previously run as a Merino wool and sheep breeding operation.
Improvements include a three bedroom homestead, which is also centrally located, an attached two bedroom self-contained unit, and an old shearing shed.
Expressions of interest close with Elders on June 5.
Contact Keith Richardson, 0427 457 487, Elders Real Estate Charleville.
