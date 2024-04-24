Weaner steers reach 422c at Roma store sale

A total of 7414 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 412c/kg and averaged 356c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 416c/kg and averaged 363c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 422c/kg and averaged 347c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 398c/kg and averaged 334c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 348c/kg and averaged 324c/kg.
RJ and DC Bennett, Wyagdon, Dirranbandi sold Angus cross steers to 422c/kg, reaching a top of $1530 to average $1155.
Fitzpatrick Family Farming, Alva Downs, Dulacca sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 416c/kg, reaching a top of $1016 to average $1016.
Bangor Cattle Co Pty Ltd, Bangor, Mungallala sold Charolais steers to 414c/kg, reaching a top of $1146 to average $1146. The Charolais heifers sold to 282c/kg, reaching a top of $723 to average $694.
Leek Grazing Pty Ltd, Bandon Grove, Longreach sold Angus steers to 412c/kg, reaching a top of $1144 to average $984. The Angus cross heifers sold to 298c/kg, reaching a top of $1326, to average $671.
DG and GH East, Breedon Station, Longreach sold Charolais steers to 410c/kg, reaching a top of $1658 to average $1365.
Willara Partners Family Trust, Willard, Bourke sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 400c/kg, reaching a top of $1262 to average $1068.
DC Diamond Pastoral, Mirri Mirri, Hannaford, sold Angus steers to 398c/kg, reaching a top of $1643 to average $1017.
Parkgate Cattle, Parkgate, Barcaldine sold Murray Grey cross steers to 398c/kg, reaching a top of $1037 to average $935.
GT and LJ Proud, The Lamen, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 394c/kg, reaching a top of $1024 to average $1024.
EJ and JH Rose, Woodside Station, Charleville sold Simmental cross steers to 394c/kg, reaching a top of $1200 to average $1056.
G and K Tully, Gleniris, Roma sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 388c/kg, reaching a top of $1250 to average $1162.
Malcolm Burey, Backcreek, Amby sold Charolais cross steers to 388c/kg, reaching a top of $1185 to average $1185.
Henricks Cattle Co, Dakota, Roma sold Angus cross steers to 388c/kg, reaching a top of $1179 to average $1179.
DL Jones and KL Sharpe, Wardilla, Charleville sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 384c/kg, reaching a top of $1124 to average $1063. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 288c/kg, reaching a top of $951 to average $900.
Lyndale Grazing 2 Pty Ltd, Lyndale, Roma sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 382c/kg, reaching a top of $1209 to average $1139.
KJ and SL Boyd, Clyde Park, Hughenden sold Charbray steers to 374c/kg, reaching a top of $1290 to average $1072.
RJ Duff and LM Jones, Greenacres, Injune sold Euro cross steers to 366c/kg, reaching a top of $1169 to average $1169. The Angus cross heifers sold to 260c/kg, reaching a top of $819 to average $819.
PA Campbell, Praire Vale, Augathella sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 360c/kg, reaching a top of $1294 to average $1294. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 304c/kg, reaching a top of $1211 to average $1090. The Santa Gertrudis cross cows sold 208c/kg, reaching a top of $1296 to average $1123.
P and DA Pidgeon, Longreach sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 348c/kg, reaching a top of $1491 to average $1464.
RL and MJK Taylor, Wynrose, Wallumbilla sold Charolais cross steers to 348c/kg, reaching a top of $1,64 to average $1364. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 286c/kg, reaching a top of $992 to average $835.
BM Avery and Banjo Grazing Co Pty Ltd, Allendale, Blackall sold Charolais steers to 342c/kg, reaching a top of $1631 to average $1320.
AK Grazing Pty Ltd, Austral Park, Injune sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 342c/kg, reaching a top of $1269 to average $1211. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 320c/kg, reaching a top of $1143 to average $1049.
Gibson Livestock, Sandringham Station, Bedourie sold Charolais cross steers to 338c/kg, reaching a top of $1497 to average $1366.
RPMAC Trust, Sunnyside, Condamine sold Charolais cross steers to 338c/kg, reaching a top of $1352 to average $1352. The Charolais cross heifers to 281c/kg, reaching a top of $1237 to average $1076.
CA Warrian, Bonus, Injune sold Simbrah cross steers to 330c/kg, reaching a top of $1650 to average $1650.
M and SK Dorrstein, Wallumbilla sold Angus cross steers to 330c/kg, reaching a top of $1201 to average $1049.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 284c/kg and averaged 250c/kg, while heifers in the 200-280kg range topped at 298c/kg and averaged 252c/kg. Heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 320c/kg, averaging 256c/kg. Heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 320c/kg, averaging 267c/kg. Heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 302c/kg, averaging 244c/kg.
Plainby Pastoral Company, Plainby, Richmond sold Ultrablack heifers to 304c/kg, reaching a top of $1148 to average $730.
JG and LT Cross, Quandong, Dirranbandi sold Angus cross heifers to 304c/kg, reaching a top of $1064 to average $985.
WB and MG Graham, Roma sold Brangus cross heifers to 302c/kg, reaching a top of $1210 to average $1121.
RS Loughnan, Alicker, Roma sold Charolais cross heifers to 302c/kg, reaching a top of $1043 to average $1032.
AT and PL Byrne, Pinelands, Injune sold Angus cross heifers to 296c/kg, reaching a top of $987 to average $987.
Joy and Renee Naish, Coralbyn, Wandoan sold Angus cross heifers to 272c/kg, reaching a top of $856 to average $828.
John Scott Pty Ltd, Wyandra sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 242c/kg, reaching a top of $858 to average $662.
AW and CM Kriby, Denton, Longreach sold Charbray heifers to 230c/kg, reaching a top of $1055 to average $956.
Cows in the 330-400kg range reached 220c/kg and averaged 152c/kg. Cows in the 400-500kg range topped at 250c/kg, averaging 180c/kg. Cows in the 500-600kg range topped at 230c/kg, averaging 197c/kg. Cows over 600kg topped at 226c/kg, averaging 207c/kg.
Wellwater Pastoral Co, Wellwater, Tambo sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 215c/kg, reaching a top of $1448 to average $1263.
B and J Walsh Grazing, Eltoma, Roma sold Brahman cross cows to 205c/kg, reaching a top of $1189 to average $1189.
KA Stanyer, Amberville, Adavale sold Brahman cross cows to 200c/kg, reaching a top of $1160 to average $959.
