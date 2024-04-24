Weaner steers reach 422c at Roma store sale

Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 412c/kg and averaged 356c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 416c/kg and averaged 363c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 422c/kg and averaged 347c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 398c/kg and averaged 334c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 348c/kg and averaged 324c/kg.