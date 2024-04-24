Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner steers reach 422c at Roma store sale

April 24 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers reach 422c at Roma store sale
Weaner steers reach 422c at Roma store sale

A total of 7414 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.