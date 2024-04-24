Teys Australia Rockhampton facility welcomes new general manager

Teys Australia's Rockhampton facility has recently welcomed a new general manager.
After 33 years with the company and 17 years at the Rockhampton site, former general manager Wasantha Mudannayake has decided to step down from the role.
Mr Mudannayake began his career as a floor cleaner at Teys Australia Beenleigh before furthering his studies and eventually advancing through the ranks to become general manager in 2006.
In a previous interview with Queensland Country Life, Mr Mudannayake praised Teys Australia for providing him with valuable insights into the quality of Australia's locally produced beef.
General manager corporate affairs Michael Rogers said Mr Mudannayake made a significant contribution to Teys Australia over that time.
Taking over from Mr Mudannayake is Stephen Thomson, who previously previously managed both Teys Biloela and Teys Wagga Wagga.
Mr Thomson's appointment marks a new chapter for the Rockhampton (Lakes Creek) facility as it continues to process and deliver beef products from Queensland producers.
Thanasi Toupas has taken up the role of general manager for Teys Wagga Wagga, replacing Mr Thomson.
