Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Reduced yarding at Moreton

April 24 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reduced yarding at Moreton
Reduced yarding at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a reduced yarding of 195 head at their Moreton sale on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.