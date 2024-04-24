Reduced yarding at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a reduced yarding of 195 head at their Moreton sale on Tuesday.
Due to continual rain in the southeast corner and easing market trends, the export numbers reduced dramatically resulting in strong competition for the ones yarded.
Weaner steers and heifers sold in line with current market conditions.
Charbray vealer steers from D Pieper scaled at 289.2c/kg a result of $673 a head.
C Boulton sold Santa cross vealer heifers to see 193.2c/kg an outcome of $438.
Yawarra Pty Ltd sold Santa yearling heifers at 217.2c/kg to realise $722.
Droughtmaster backgrounder steers from Meadow Flats Farming came in at 300.0c/kg resulting in $996.
Droughtmasters feeders steers from W and M Hickson saw 277.2c/kg or $1322.
In pasture steers I Paroz sold Charolais cross to see 304.2c/kg an outcome of $1734.
Ahern and Jackson sold Simmental cross trade heifers at $235.2c/kg a return of $1034.
Ahern and Jackson also sold Angus cross heavy cows for 222.2c/kg to realise $1583.
In pens of heavy cows Yarrimbah Stud sold Charbray for 235.2c/kg an end result of $1505.
I and J Lindenmayer sold Charbray bulls to see 237.2c/kg for an outcome of $1897.
