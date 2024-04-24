Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Sunflower power in the Scenic Rim

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
April 24 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scenic Rim locals enjoying the festival at Kalbar Sunflowers on the weekend. Picture by Vinoraa Photography
Scenic Rim locals enjoying the festival at Kalbar Sunflowers on the weekend. Picture by Vinoraa Photography

The gates to a unique Scenic Rim farm were once again opened to the public last weekend, all in the name of a good cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Brisbane-based journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.