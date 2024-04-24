Sunflower power in the Scenic Rim

The gates to a unique Scenic Rim farm were once again opened to the public last weekend, all in the name of a good cause.
For the third year running, Kalbar Sunflowers hosted their annual festival, inviting people on-farm to enjoy the 25 acres of sunflowers and interactive activities.
Kalbar Sunflowers owner Jenny Jenner lost her husband Russell to esophageal cancer in July 2023. Before his passing Russell helped Jenny create the 2022 and 2023 festivals, which raised over $115,000 for cancer care.
This year 13,000 tickets were sold for the three day festival, which Ms Jenner said had continued to grow in popularity.
"It's an affordable day out and it's just joy and happiness."
Ms Jenner said while not yet finalised, she was confident they had exceeded their goal of raising $100,000.
"$100,000 is going to the Mater Cancer Centre in Springfield," she said.
"It will go towards employing a cancer care nurse, who can liaise with patients as they are going through their cancer journey.
"We are also donating a cuddle bed to the Boonah Palliative Care hospital."
Ms Jenner said they had started using the hashtag, 'sunflowers for good'.
"When I grow sunflowers now, it's because I'm am trying to do some good in the world."
