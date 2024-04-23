Queensland Country Life
Larger online offering met with lower demand

April 23 2024 - 5:00pm
Larger online offering met with lower demand
Larger online offering met with lower demand

CATTLE

AuctionsPlus commercial cattle listings lifted by 30 per cent to 21,399 head last week.

