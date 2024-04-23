Larger online offering met with lower demand

Heifer prices were down across all weights this week except for 400kg and over, which averaged $1358 a head, an increase of $122, and reached a clearance of 57pc. Heifers 200-280kg posted a larger offering of 3374 head and averaged $695 down $58 from last week, for a 51pc clearance. Prices averaged 281c/kg lwt. A significant offering of Ultrablack heifers was offered from Isisford, QLD, totalling 880 head. One of the lots was 160 Ultrablack heifers aged 8 to 16 months old and weighing 248kg, which returned $705, or 284c/kg lwt, and will travel to a buyer in Longreach, QLD.