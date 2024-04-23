Larger online offering met with lower demand

AuctionsPlus commercial cattle listings lifted by 30 per cent to 21,399 head last week.
The larger offering was met by lower demand, with clearance dropping to 40pc.
Value over reserve fell by $30, to $94, and the AuctionsPlus Young Cattle Indicator fell 39 points to 319.
Benchmark steers 280-330kg fell slightly to $1118.
The total offering of steers reached 7394 head and heifers reached 7453 head - a jump of 35pc for each.
Total breeding stock offered reached 5899 head, a 28pc increase from last week.
All states contributed to the total offering from Narngulu, WA, to Bridport, TAS, 4257 kilometres away. There were active purchasers from all states, except NT.
Processor activity rose this week, taking 7pc of the offering compared with less than 2pc last week.
Steers received mixed prices compared to last week, with 0-200kg and 200-280kg down by $70 a head and $68 a head respectively. Steers weighing 330-400kg averaged $1198 across the 1577 head offered, but clearance reached just 12pc. Heavier steers 400kg and over averaged 349c/kg lwt, for a gain of 12c on last week.
Steers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 2844 head and averaged $1118, up $17 from last week for a 45pc clearance. Prices ranged from 193 - 417c and averaged 368c/kg lwt. From Mullaley, NSW a line of 68 Angus steers aged 10 to 11 months old and weighing 321kg returned $1240, or 386c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Tamworth, NSW.
Heifer prices were down across all weights this week except for 400kg and over, which averaged $1358 a head, an increase of $122, and reached a clearance of 57pc. Heifers 200-280kg posted a larger offering of 3374 head and averaged $695 down $58 from last week, for a 51pc clearance. Prices averaged 281c/kg lwt. A significant offering of Ultrablack heifers was offered from Isisford, QLD, totalling 880 head. One of the lots was 160 Ultrablack heifers aged 8 to 16 months old and weighing 248kg, which returned $705, or 284c/kg lwt, and will travel to a buyer in Longreach, QLD.
PTIC Cows registered a larger offering of 1961 head and averaged $1756, up $32 from last week for a 33pc clearance. From Gladstone, TAS, two even lines of 21 Angus cows aged seven years old and weighing 529kg returned $1560 and will travel to a buyer in Western Junction, TAS.
AuctionsPlus commercial sheep and lamb listings lifted 6pc to 57,701 head last week.
The larger offering was met with mixed competition as clearance fell by 19 percentage points to 48pc. Price over reserve increased by $1 to average $7 across all listings.
Crossbred lamb prices fell by 15pc this week, with the crossbred lamb indicator moving from $124 to $106 a head. The AuctionsPlus restocker indicator (ARLI) lifted marginally by 2c to reach 568c/kg. Lamb prices were mixed across different categories with Merino wether lamb prices lifting by $14 to reach $85 across a smaller offering of 11,296 head.
This week there was a large offering of 17,596 joined ewes, which was an 8pc increase on last week. Prices were mixed across categories with SIL Merino ewes averaging $99, down $23 from last week.
South Australia had a reduced offering across the sheep and lamb sales with a total of 8059 head, down from 9189 last week. Purchasers responded, showing an increased demand in taking 6928, which was a 78pc increase on last week. NSW, VIC and QLD had greater listings than last week. NSW and VIC's purchases fell by 32pc and 62pc respectively.
Crossbred lambs registered a larger offering with 11,442 head, with prices decreasing by $18 on last week to average $106 a head for a 48pc clearance rate. From Boorowa, NSW two even lines of 400 Jul/Aug '23 drop Poll Dorset/Composite mixed sex lambs, weighing 36kg lwt returned $121, or 332c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Barmedman, NSW.
Merino wether lambs registered a smaller offering of 11,296 head, a 12pc decrease on last week, with prices increasing to average $85 from $71 last week for a 70pc clearance. From Kingston SA, a line of 420 Merino Wethers, Jun/Jul '23 drop and weighing 28kg lwt returned $42/, or 152c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Euroa, VIC.
SIL Merino ewes registered a larger offering with 6228 head, with prices decreasing by $23 on last week to average $99 for an 82 pc clearance. A significant portion of the SIL Merino Ewes came from Broken Hill, NSW, with 1940 head offered from one vendor. From this offering two even lines of 380 Poll Merino ewes aged 4.8 to 4.9 years old and weighing 63kg returned $94 and will travel to a buyer in Mount Jagged, SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.