Developed Roma country on the market for $20m+

By Mark Phelps
Updated April 24 2024 - 11:59am, first published 10:00am
Significantly developed 20,709 acre Maranoa property Stratton is on the market with price expectations of $20 million-plus. Picture supplied
Significantly developed 8381 hectare (20,709 acre) Maranoa property Stratton is estimated to carry 900 breeders and followers.

