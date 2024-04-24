Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Heavy weaner steers make $1400 at Silverdale

April 24 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Buhle family won champion pen of weaners with their pen of Charolais cross steers which made $1360. Pictured are Paul and Peter Buhle. Picture supplied by Hayes and Co
The Buhle family won champion pen of weaners with their pen of Charolais cross steers which made $1360. Pictured are Paul and Peter Buhle. Picture supplied by Hayes and Co

Hayes and Co yarded 1560 for the first Silverdale weaner sale of 2024 on Saturday, which saw a stronger market for all types of steers especially the Euro infused cattle and weaner steers with weight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.