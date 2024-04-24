Heavy weaner steers make $1400 at Silverdale

Hayes and Co yarded 1560 for the first Silverdale weaner sale of 2024 on Saturday, which saw a stronger market for all types of steers especially the Euro infused cattle and weaner steers with weight.
Euro infused heifers sold to a dearer market as did heifers, which were sought after for replacements.
Vealer heifers were firm with current market conditions.
A full panel of buyers were present including new western buyers with 87 per cent of the yarding going into clean areas on the Downs, western and southern areas.
Highlights
Neuendorf Farms topped the sale with their heavy Charolais cross weaner steers for $1400.
The Buhle Family were crowned champion pen of the weaner sale selling Charbray weaner steers for $1360 and $1160.
Surawski farming sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1180.
The Krause Family sold Charbray weaner steers for $1300 and $1100, as well as Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1020.
G and A Whitehall sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1210 and heifers for $730.
Cooper Properties sold Charbray weaner steers for $1310, Limousin weaner steers for $940 and Brahman weaner steers for $850.
First time vendor, River Meadow Enterprise sold Charbray weaner steers for $1150.
Sedge Family Trust sold Charbray weaner steers for $1190 and heifers for $850.
JC Beaumont sold Charbray weaner steers for $1160 and Simbrah weaner steers for $1170.
The Johnson Family sold Charolais weaner steers for $1180. Their Charolais heifers won champion pen of heifers and sold for $790.
R and C Buckham sold Charbray weaner steers for $1240 and Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1140. They also sold Charbray heifers for $890 and Brangus heifers for $790.
R McRae sold Brangus steers for $1270 and $1080 and heifers with breeder potential for $920.
Tamborine Pastoral sold Angus weaner steers for $1190 and $990.
T and K Turner sold Angus cross weaner steers for $1130, $960 and weaner heifers for $760.
The Hollow Station sold light Charbray weaner steers for $1000 and heifers for $730.
The Sommerlad Group sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $980 and heifers with breeder quality for $880.
AJ and S Dennehy sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1200, and $910.
C and K Lawson sold Charolais weaner steers for $1170 and $1000 and Angus cross steers for $830.
The next Silverdale Weaner Sale will be held on Saturday May 18.
