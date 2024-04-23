Queensland Country Life
Young Angus bull wins Royal interbreed title

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
April 23 2024
Bowenfels Realty T1 held by Troy Nuttridge and pictured with judges David Greenup and Andrew Raff, Toowoomba Royal Show president Shane Charles and breeder Glen Perrett. Picture: Helen Walker.
A 15-month-old Angus sire claimed the Malcolm McCosker Memorial Trophy for supreme interbreed exhibit at the Toowoomba Royal Show on Saturday.

