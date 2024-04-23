Young Angus bull wins Royal interbreed title

A 15-month-old Angus sire claimed the Malcolm McCosker Memorial Trophy for supreme interbreed exhibit at the Toowoomba Royal Show on Saturday.
Bowenfels Realty T1, a son of Ben Nevis Quambone from the highly decorated Bowenfels Jeddas Pride, exhibited by Glen Perrett, Bowenfels, Kingaroy impressed the judges Andrew Raff, Raff Angus, King Island and David Greenup, Rosevale Santa Gertrudis Stud, Jandowae to take the top title.
Mr Raff said Bowenfels Realty T1 was true to type for breed character and enjoyed mobility and had natural thickness.
A very happy Mr Perrett said it was his best Toowoomba Show result to date after Bowenfels Reality T1 was earlier sashed the junior and grand champion Angus bull, before claiming the large breeds interbreed champion.
"He will now be going through to Beef 24 and then be offered for sale in the spring," he said.
The grand champion interbreed breed female was the rising four-year-old Speckle Park matron Aleon Lady Emily exhibited by Noela and Grant Augustine, Aleon Speckle Park stud, Mundubbera.
The junior champion interbreed bull was the Limousin Gold Crest Timbo T30 exhibited by Darren and Shelly Hartwig, Gold Crest Limousins, Crows Nest.
Success continued for the Hartwigs when Gold Crest Quigley Adele T41 was sashed the junior interbreed champion female. Both exhibits will now compete at Beef 24.
Judge David Greenup praised all females for being feminine, easy doing and full of breed character.
The small breeds interbreed champion was the three year old Australian Heritage Angus bull Mason Farm Red Alert exhibited by Greg and Tracey Krahenbring, Mason Farm Heritage Angus, Talgai.
Judge Andrew Raff described Mason Far Red Alert as a well matured bull.
Young sisters Wyatt and Macie Iseppi showed maturity beyond their years when they paraded their small breeds Australian Heritage Angus female MWL Mia with a bull calf at foot to the interbreed champion female.
The sisters had bred the female from an Australian Heritage Angus female gifted to them by Margo Hayes, Vitulus stud, Thornton.
Both judges praised all exhibitors on the quality showing.
"We recognised that entries may be back on previous years with Beef 24 just around the corner, but the interbreed display gave a good representation of the breeds," Mr Raff said.
