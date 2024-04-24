Queensland Country Life
Home/News

From Jericho to Babinda, Shane Knuth has seen it all in 20 years

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
April 24 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Knuth went from representing western Queensland communities such as Jericho and Alpha to Far North Queensland communities like Innisfail and Tully. Picture: Supplied
Shane Knuth went from representing western Queensland communities such as Jericho and Alpha to Far North Queensland communities like Innisfail and Tully. Picture: Supplied

"One minute I was the Member for Jericho and the next, I was the Member for Babinda."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.