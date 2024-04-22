Queensland Country Life
Central Highlands landholders up-in-arms over land valuation hikes

By Ben Harden
April 22 2024 - 7:00pm
Emerald district cotton grower Ian Burnett at the AgForce land valuation workshop at Emerald last Friday, which attracted up to 150 concerned landholders. Picture: Ben Harden
More than 150 concerned landholders attended AgForce's Central Queensland land valuation workshop in Emerald last Friday, seeking to object to their new land valuations.

