Livestock agents paint varied picture of weaner market season

Agents from around the state have slightly different outlooks on the trajectory of the weaner market given what they've observed from sales so far.
While some expressed confidence and expected steady demand, others thought there could be challenges ahead, such as the influx of fat cattle and its impact on pricing.
Areas experiencing good rainfall and favourable conditions saw increased buyer confidence and demand, however in some cases adverse weather conditions impacted attendance and competition at sales.
Despite some fluctuations and uncertainties, agents expressed an overall sense of confidence in the market, with buyers willing to invest in heavier type cattle, albeit cautiously, due to seasonal confidence.
Burnett Livestock and Realty held their first weaner sale in Biggenden on April 19, with 2588 head yarded.
Livestock agent Morgan Harris said despite the sale being earlier than past years so buyers could get weaners home and educated before Beef 2024, cattle still had plenty of weight.
Though he didn't quote specific weights, he said lead cattle were heavier than expected, but others were lighter, likely due to too much rain on their backs and water-logged paddocks.
He noted good quality weaners, especially heifers, sold well, even above expectations.
"There was a run of about 100 heifers from the coast (Eumundi) that got out to $3.04 for 277kg, which could have been 50 or 60 cents above expectation, so they sold incredibly well," he said.
"Your really good cross-bred Simmental, Charolais cross steers sold very well for a lot of weight as well, there were steers over 300kg with a four in front of them, which was a very good result, coming to well over $1200 for the lead weaners."
He said buyers showed a clear preference for heavier weaners, influenced by the season and wanting to have well-developed calves ready to thrive in winter paddocks.
He said Charolais and Simmental F1 cross calves were in strong demand, followed by Santas.
Mr Harris projected market performance would depend on various factors, including seasonal conditions, meatworks and feedlot prices.
"It's not the highs that we have seen, but it's also not the lows we've seen either, it's sort of just in a middle point at the moment," he said.
"Heifers can be a bit touch and go but good quality heifers are still selling very well."
Gympie held their first weaner Sale 18th April, with 2500 head of cattle yarded.
Dan Sullivan of Sullivan Livestock and Rural Services expressed satisfaction with the market, noting strong performance in the better quality cattle, crediting vendors.
He acknowledged the beginning of the weaner season this year was cheaper than last, but encouraged vendors to keep trading within market conditions.
Mr Sullivan observed a shift towards improved quality in cattle breeding, with breeders having investing in better bulls over the last few years to produce more saleable cattle.
He noted European cross Charolais and Simmental cattle sold particularly well.
"Hybrid vigour creates better doing ability and the coastal country is made of a lot of Bos Indicus cross females to help with their resistance, so you put good Charolais or Simmental bulls over them you've got a very saleable item," he said.
While cautious about making projections, Mr Sullivan anticipated demand would be driven by conditions and buyer preferences.
"It's like tossing a coin here, but while people are breeding quality, whatever the market is, they will be the top end of it," he said.
"The market itself is quite strong, but there's a few numbers about in the meatworks and feedlot cattle. We need to get a few short weeks so they're sorted out from the top end to get everything flowing again.
"It's been a good season, it's pretty wet here now, in a few places a bit of sunlight wouldn't hurt before it gets a bit too wet and cold and the country goes a bit sour.
"Time will tell as per normal."
George and Fuhrmann Livestock yarded 2608 head at their weaner sale in Stanthorpe on March 7, followed by 1150 head on April 4, and 593 head on April 18.
Agent Maugan Benn highlighted increased support from Queensland buyers this year.
"Some years we get a lot of support from southern regions to our weaners sales, but this year it has definitely been a change and there's been a lot of support coming from Queensland buyers because there's been more rain around. We've even sold cattle to Rockhampton, which we haven't seen before," he said.
"Buyers have shown confidence with the season going forward, they're prepared to take a punt and buy some quality calves."
Mr Benn said although Stanthorpe was traditionally very Angus-based, he had observed more European cattle being introduced as producers looked to create hybrid vigour and enhance the shape of the cattle.
He said the market and prices were in line with previous years, but refrained from making price projections for future sales.
He also mentioned the flood in feeder and fat cattle numbers last week having impacted the overall market, but unlike other agents he did not think it would have had much of an impact on the weaner market.
Blackall held their first weaner sale for the year on April 4, with 5838 head yarded.
Ray White's Andrew Turner noted the heavy rain during their April sale may have deterred some buyers due to road closures, impacting competition.
"In saying that, everyone was a bit more confident with rain falling on the hats of the buyers," he said.
He expected the next weaner sale to be a strong yarding, with numbers currently sitting at around 5700, thanks to renewed demand driven by rainfall.
"I would expect after the good rain through the Central and South Burnett, southern [parts of the] Central Highlands and into the Downs over the weekend there would be renewed demand for cattle to put onto oats and also for backgrounder cattle," he said.
He highlighted demand for cattle with frame and weight, suggesting a preference for animals better suited to withstand colder winters.
He said he'd seen heavier than usual cattle, with weaners 20 to 30kg heavier thanks to excellent seasonal conditions over a big percentage of the central west.
Mr Turner discussed the feeder market's impact on weaner prices, noting that the current state of the feeder market could influence weaner prices in the future.
He suggested improvements in the feeder market, driven by factors such as grain availability and pricing, could lead to stronger demand and higher prices for weaners.
Mr Turner also highlighted the challenges posed by the influx of fat cattle in the market, which could affect pricing dynamics for weaners.
