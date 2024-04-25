Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Biological fertiliser benefits mixed farming tenfold

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
April 25 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Marshall, Nandowrie, near Springsure. Picture: Judith Maizey
Matthew Marshall, Nandowrie, near Springsure. Picture: Judith Maizey

Central Highlands producer Matthew Marshall believes the benefits of using biological fertiliser, along with planting alternating cover crops at his family property, has paid off tenfold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.