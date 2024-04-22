Flood warning funds 'must give one point of truth': Springborg

Memories of the night-time emergency evacuation of Inglewood in 2021 are why Goondiwindi Regional Council mayor Lawrence Springborg is thankful for Monday's announcement of funding to strengthen south east Queensland's flood resilience.
The federal government is putting $7m into new and upgraded assets for the state's Flood Warning Infrastructure Network, delivering 170 projects comprising 260 flood warning infrastructure assets across the 23 councils hardest hit by the 2022 Queensland floods, from Balonne through to Gladstone.
Each council will receive $235,000, with a further $1 million going towards 14 high priority projects in nine councils, as recommended by the Bureau of Meteorology.
The assets include rainfall and river height gauges, flood cameras, electronic signage, data communication repeaters, and sensor technology, and they've been identified by councils, Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads, and the bureau.
The BoM will take ownership of the assets for the National Flood Warning Infrastructure Network Program after installation.
The Local Disaster Management Group for Goondiwindi has a challenge no other shire in the state has, in that more water comes at them from NSW than from Queensland tributaries, complete with different recording and reporting systems.
"The last big flood exposed some deficiencies in the system," Cr Springborg said.
"There are a multitude of different gauges reading different things - heights, volumes, rainfall - and they're owned by different entities on both sides of the border.
"I think there's dozens of entities that have their own water reporting systems, such as Sunwater and various irrigation groups.
"It's an ageing system that's not connected through a single point of truth, speaking a single language, so we hope more consistent flood modelling and reporting will be very helpful."
Cr Springborg said while shires often had their own observations, there could only be one point of truth, which had to be as accurate as possible to assist with evacuation triggers and emergency responses.
"If it's not accurate, people don't take notice after a while," he said. "When our disaster management committee is able to have confidence, we can give confidence to our communities."
In 2021, Cr Springborg said it was the dam manager keeping his eye on the volume of water coming out of the dam at Inglewood who alerted them to the urgency of the situation.
"We'd been told we had six hours to evacuate the town, when it turned out to be three hours," he said. "That's why this is critical for us."
The details of where funds will be spent in each shire are yet to be released, but 20 assets in the Goondiwindi shire are targeted.
Cr Springborg said they were waiting for further information but said $235,000 would cover some of their needs.
Councils receiving flood warning infrastructure assets under the latest FWIN investment include Balonne, Brisbane, Bundaberg, Cherbourg, Fraser Coast, Gold Coast, Goondiwindi, Gladstone, Gympie, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Logan, Moreton Bay, Noosa, North Burnett, Redland, Scenic Rim, Somerset, South Burnett, Southern Down, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, and Western Downs.
Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said an increase in frequency and intensity of flooding, especially flash flooding, was why the new projects were so crucial.
"The Albanese government continues to make major investments in best practice flood warning infrastructure that will better protect communities against future flooding based on their unique, localised needs," he said. "With earlier flood warnings and more comprehensive information captured we'll significantly improve our defence against disaster events."
Queensland Reconstruction Minister Nikki Boyd said the latest investment built on work done by Queensland and federal governments, councils and the Local Government Association of Queensland, to help keep communities safe during severe weather.
