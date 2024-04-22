Meet the two newest QCL Showgirl finalists heading to the Ekka

Two more finalists have been named to contest this year's Queensland Country Life Showgirl title after sub-chamber finals on the weekend.
Dalby Show Society's Madison Rawlinson was announced the Darling Downs Sub-Chamber Showgirl winner on Saturday at the Toowoomba Royal Show.
Abby Brown representing, Toowoomba Royal Show, was the runner up.
Ms Rawlinson, 24, was in shock when she was announced the winner.
"I was speechless but soon became very excited to see where Darling Downs Showgirl would take me," she said.
Recently married, Ms Rawlinson has lived most of her life in Dalby and works at the Western Downs Regional Council as an infrastructure services administration officer.
She has a certificate three in business, and is currently completing a diploma with TAFE Queensland.
Ms Rawlinson planned to continue to be involved in the Dalby Show Society and the wider Dalby community.
"For the moment I am happy to continue working and see where the showgirl experience takes me," she said.
"Here in the western downs it's the people that make it special, I think that's why I want to be more involved in our great community."
Looking at the future of agriculture in Australia, the young leader said the next generation of farmers will have a lot to contend with.
"The next generation of farmers have their work cut out for them, meeting new requirements...new technology and combating ongoing concerns of global warming," she said.
The south east Queensland sub-chamber final was also held on Saturday at Beenleigh Showgrounds with Ella Bischoff representing Beaudesert Show Society the winner.
Now based in Townsville and in her third year of vet science at James Cook University, Ms Bischoff conducted the interview remotely on her birthday.
"It's a pretty good 20th birthday gift," she said.
Ms Bischoff grew up on a dairy turned beef farm near Beaudesert, sparking the idea to become a vet.
"From a young age I knew it was what I wanted to do," she said.
"I would eventually like to work in the area of cattle reproduction.
"I really want to go out into rural and remote communities where there is more limited vet care, and offer my services.
"I'd especially like to do preg testing and bull testing to help farmers optimise their profits through reproduction."
With her parents involved in the local show for many years, Ms Bischoff wants to use her role as showgirl to help people in urban areas better understand the importance of agriculture and the issues producers face.
"It would be good to get more people from cities involved in agriculture," she said.
"There is a belief that if you don't grow up in agriculture you shouldn't get into it, where in reality, some of the best people in agriculture weren't born into it and have just been very passionate to learn about it."
Both ladies will head to the Royal Queensland Show in Brisbane this August for the Queensland Country Life Showgirl Awards.
