Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Coexistence is the name of the game now

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated April 22 2024 - 3:44pm, first published 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wind farms like this one being built north of Rockhampton will now come under scrutiny from the Gasfields Commission if there are any issues with coexistence.
Wind farms like this one being built north of Rockhampton will now come under scrutiny from the Gasfields Commission if there are any issues with coexistence.

News that the Gasfields Commission is set to have a name change to reflect the extension of its remit to include renewable projects has had mixed reviews.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.