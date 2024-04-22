Springsure campdrafter wins at Wandoan

Widely known for supporting worthy causes, the campdraft fraternity rallied behind the Wandoan Campdraft for a Cure event held last weekend, raising $151,000 to benefit the Syngap Research Fund Australia.
Now in its second year, the event was established to assist a local family's quest whose child was suffering from the rare genetic condition of Syngap1.
Springsure campdrafter, Zane Habermann combined with ZKR Stylish Swift to score 269 points after the final round to secure a single point lead ahead of Matthew Moffat who placed second and third with Jewelette and Conflict respectively.
Mr Habermann won $12,000 for first place along with a Ridetuff custom buckle donated by Senex plus a custom trophy saddle made by Wadsworth Leather USA, valued at over $5000.
ZKR Stylish Swift was a ten-year-old mare by One Stylish Pepto and out of Oneofakind Pretty Swift bred by Zane and his partner Kerrie Thomson.
The Donrica Stockhorse Stud Restricted Open sponsored by renowned campdraft enthusiast Gwen MacMillan came down to a runoff between Rohan Marks and Ben Hall after both competitors shared 180 points at the completion of the Novice.
Mr Marks secured the victory riding Turnermarks Sharapova after scoring 89 points in the decider ahead of Ben Hall and Halls Cosmo's 85 points.
Mr Marks is the current president of the Australian Campdraft Association (ACA), and his horse Turnermarks Sharapova was a nine-year-old mare, sired by Donell Park Seligman Spin and out of the 2020 Warwick Gold Cup winner Willdo Hingis bred by Rohan Marks and his partner Kerry Turner.
Fourth generation campdrafter, Mac Knudsen took on the big guns to claim the Teys Bros Novice Campdraft riding Haymac Zara finishing with an aggregate score of 177 points, two points clear of Ben Hall and Pete Comiskey.
The up and coming Chinchilla competitor has featured prominently in the juvenile results throughout the year and secured the $6000 prizemoney on offer for first place along with a ridetuff trophy buckle.
Wandoan lady, Nikki Sweeny (nee Hoffmann) riding her home bred mare Silky Sara was a popular winner taking out the Anderson Building Ladies Dash for Cash scoring 91 points in the one round only competition.
The Jackpot Cutout was won by Cameron Webster and Bob with a score of 24 points, holding a half point lead over Kylie Graham and Metallic Moon.
The highest aggregate competitor was awarded to Matthew Moffat who had an average of 79.42 after 31 runs.
Cattle donors included Peter and Shari Knudsen, Willy and Kirsty Twidale, Cameron and Hannah Hewitt, Edwards Livestock, and Rob and Lauren Newton, while judges included Lindy Hick, Tony Hick and Wayne Dennien.
An auction interfaced with AuctionsPlus raised over $80,000 and items up for grabs included a Hazelwood Conman semen package that sold for $29,000 that was kindly donated by Terry and Chris Hall.
Also on offer was a shirt donated by No 1 PRCA Saddle Bronc Rider Damien Brennan, which was signed by Brennan and fellow leading PRCA riders.
As a result of wet weather, the ACA National Finals were forced to reschedule their starting date to commence at 6am on Wednesday April 24, to be held at the Dalby Showgrounds with the event to be livestreamed.
Campdrafts on next weekend include Injune, Manumbar, Adavale and the Condamine Encouragement that will all be subject to favourable weather conditions.
