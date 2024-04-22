Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Springsure campdrafter wins at Wandoan

By Robyn Paine
Updated April 22 2024 - 1:48pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Widely known for supporting worthy causes, the campdraft fraternity rallied behind the Wandoan Campdraft for a Cure event held last weekend, raising $151,000 to benefit the Syngap Research Fund Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.