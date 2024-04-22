Queensland Country Life
Quality weaner steers sell to 414c/kg at Eidsvold

April 22 2024 - 11:30am
A total of 351 cattle including 16 x 16 cows and calves were sold at the Eidsvold Saleyards last Wednesday with mixed results from last sale.

