Quality weaner steers sell to 414c/kg at Eidsvold

A total of 351 cattle including 16 x 16 cows and calves were sold at the Eidsvold Saleyards last Wednesday with mixed results from last sale.
Quality weaner steers sold well to reach a top of 414c/kg to average 356c/kg while the better weaner heifers were up to 50 cents better to reach 276c/kg to average 237c/kg throughout.
The remainder draft of weaner steers and heifers sold firm to slightly softer to last sale's rates.
Meatworks cattle struggled to meet last sale's prices selling to around 20-25 cents softer.
A good run of younger cows and calves sold to $1475 per unit with an average of $1287 per unit.
Steers
Eidsvold Droughtmaster cross steers sold for 358c/kg at 280kg returning $1002 a head.
Monto Brangus steers sold for 352c/kg at 251kg returning $884.
Eidsvold Angus steers sold for 378c/kg at 255kg returning $965.
Theodore Droughtmaster steers sold for 320c/kg at 393kg returning $1260.
Eidsvold Santa steers sold for 384c/kg at 228kg returning $877.
Cracow Santa cross steers sold for 414c/kg at 252kg returning $1045.
Cracow Santa cross steers sold for 398c/kg at 232kg returning $926.
Cracow Santa cross steers sold for 412c/kg at 200kg returning $824.
Cracow Angus steers sold for 330c/kg at 420kg returning $1388.
Heifers
Cracow Santa cross heifers sold for 268c/kg at 208kg returning $557.
Cracow Santa cross heifers sold for 276c/kg at 217kg returning $599.
Cows and cows and calves
Mt Perry Brahman cross cows sold for 259c/kg at 565kg returning $1464.
Mt Perry Brahman cross cows sold for 259c/kg at 615kgs returning $1594.
Eidsvold Droughtmaster cows sold for 232c/kg at 470kg returning $1091.
Glenleigh Charbray cross cows and calves sold for $1450 per unit.
Bulls
Gayndah Brahman bulls sold for 224c/kg at 980kg returning $2197.
The next Eidsvold sale is May 1 followed by the annual Tony Haupt Memorial Weaner Sale on May 16.
