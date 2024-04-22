Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Exhibition reveals seasonal workers' integral but shifting rural presence

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
April 22 2024 - 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seasonal workers captured in their day-to-day life in new exhibition to be displayed in Childers. Pictures supplied by Dr Kaya Barry
Seasonal workers captured in their day-to-day life in new exhibition to be displayed in Childers. Pictures supplied by Dr Kaya Barry

A new exhibition of photos captured by seasonal workers is shedding light on the often unseen day-to-day lives of these transient workers on farms across Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.