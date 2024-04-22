Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Drop in values at Emerald as large volumes hit the market

Updated April 22 2024 - 5:17pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drop in values at Emerald as large volumes hit the market
Drop in values at Emerald as large volumes hit the market

A total of 1791 head of mixed quality cattle were penned at the Emerald cattle sale on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.