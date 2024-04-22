Drop in values at Emerald as large volumes hit the market

A total of 1791 head of mixed quality cattle were penned at the Emerald cattle sale on Thursday.
The mixed quality offering saw cattle drawn from all local regions with the inclusion of lines from Richmond, Mt Coolon, Nebo and western regions.
Like all other selling centres this week, the market saw a considerable drop in values as large volumes of cattle hit the market across the state this week, agents said.
The usual panel of meatworks buyers were present but operated very selectively and with very little competition.
A limited panel of restockers and feedlot buyers were very selective, with better quality crossbred cattle selling to comparable results to last sale although higher content store cattle met with a considerable cheaper trend.
Olderfleet Cattle Co, Olderfleet, Mt Coolon, sold Brahman cows weighing 555kg to top the cow market at 206.2c/kg and return $1144 a head.
Danny and Leanne Jones, Brookleigh, Springsure, sold Brangus cows weighing 665 kg which made 196.2c/kg to return $1304.
Gladys Holmes, Alamay, Yamala, sold Angus cross weaner steers weighing 284 kg which made 338.2c/kg to return $961.
Andrew and Janine Simpkin, Labanka, Springsure, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers weighing 330 kg which made 331.2c/kg to return $1092.
Phillip and Sarah Bridgeman, Olive Vale, Alpha, sold Charolais cross heifers weighing 316 kg which made 258.2c/kg to return $817.
There will be no Emerald sale this week due to Anzac Day.
